Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love talk on the phone

Aaron Rodgers has been on the other side of this. He was the heir apparent in 2005 when the Packers drafted him with the 35-year-old Brett Favre still playing well.

The two had a rocky relationship for the three seasons they were together.

Now, the 36-year-old Rodgers has first-round draft choice Jordan Love behind him.

The big question is: How will Rodgers treat Love?

The Packers starting quarterback welcomed Love to town Friday during a phone conversation.

“I was able to talk with him earlier,” Love told Maria Taylor of ABC during the draft broadcast. “Really good guy. Just congratulated me, and I was just letting him know that I was excited to be able to work with him.”