Bears take Jaylon Johnson with 50th overall pick

The Bears took tight end Cole Kmet with their first second-round pick and went for some help in the secondary with their second selection on Friday night.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson was the choice with the 50th overall pick.

Johnson was projected as a first-round pick by some over the course of the pre-draft process, but surgery on his right shoulder to repair a torn labrum and the inability to visit with teams may have helped him fall behind some other corners on draft boards around the league.

Johnson posted 36 tackles and two interceptions for Utah last season. He’ll join Kyle Fuller, Buster Skrine and newcomer Artie Burns in the cornerback group in Chicago.