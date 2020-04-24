Bengals open third round by taking Logan Wilson

Getty Images

The Bengals went with offensive players to open the first and second rounds, but they opted for someone on the other side of the ball to get things going in the third round.

Linebacker Logan Wilson was the choice as the 65th overall selection. He joins quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Tee Higgins as the newest members of the Bengals.

Wilson stuffed the stat sheet with 104 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, a sack and three interceptions in 13 games for Wyoming last year. He also led the team in tackles as a sophomore and junior, so he had a productive run before moving on to the NFL.

The Bengals have the first pick in each of the four remaining rounds, but no other selections are currently in their pocket.