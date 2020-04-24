Bengals take with Tee Higgins 33rd overall pick

Getty Images

The Bengals know they have another year of A.J. Green.

Now they have another potential big-play receiver.

With the 33rd pick, the Bengals took Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins.

The 6-foot-4, 216-pounder Higgins averaged 19.8 yards per catch for the Tigers last year.

The Bengals were already OK at receiver with Green and Tyler Boyd and John Ross, but Higgins adds another talent. With Green on the franchise tag, they don’t know if they can count on him past 2020.

There was some discussion of a trade here, but they obviously didn’t get an offer they liked, and they paired their brand new quarterback Joe Burrow with another guy who can make plays.