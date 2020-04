Getty Images

The Bills didn’t get to participate last night, but added to a good defense in the second round.

With the 54th overall pick, the Bills took Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa.

He doesn’t have eye-popping physical traits (ran a 5.04-second 40), but was a productive player during his college career.

He had 14.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, and with four forced fumbles last year for the Hawkeyes.

The Bills traded their first-rounder to the Vikings for wide receiver Stefon Diggs.