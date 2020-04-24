Broncos double up at receiver, take K.J. Hamler 46th

Getty Images

The Broncos clearly want to offer quarterback Drew Lock all the help they can.

After taking Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy in the first round, they came back in the second with another one, choosing Penn State’s K.J. Hamler with the 46th pick.

Hamler also has return ability, and gives them an explosive player in the slot. His size (5-9, 178) is a concern, but he was able to run away from enough people in college to keep it from being an issue.

With the offseason addition of Melvin Gordon to pair with Philip Lindsay in the backfield, and Jeudy and Hamler to work with Courtland Sutton, the Broncos suddenly have the potential for significant growth on offense.