Browns had Trent Williams as a backup plan if they didn’t get an OT

Getty Images

Washington might or might not trade left tackle Trent Williams, but it won’t be with the Browns.

Cleveland selected Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills with the 10th overall selection.

It was known the Browns had shown interest in Williams, and as it turns out he was among their contingency plans.

Browns Chiefs Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta acknowledged the Browns “tried to understand all of the available options to us, especially at a position of such importance at left tackle.” But the team’s focus all along was obtaining one of the draft’s top tackles.

“We were going to wait to see what happened there before we really pursued any other avenue,’’ DePodesta said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

The Browns were hoping not to have to give up draft pick compensation and a mega contract to sign Williams. Wills filled their need, so Washington can scratch the Browns off their list of potential trade partners.