Browns take LSU safety Grant Delpit

Getty Images

The Browns traded down in Friday’s second round, adding to its total selections.

They ended up selecting 44th overall after trading with the Colts, moving down three spots. Cleveland chose LSU safety Grant Delpit.

The Browns drafted LSU cornerback Greedy Williams in the second round last year.

The Browns filled their biggest need in the first round Thursday night by taking Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills with the 10th overall choice.

They needed to help a defense that ranked 22nd overall, including 30th against the run.

The Browns added safeties Karl Joseph and Andrew Sendejo in free agency, but both are playing on one-year deals.