Buccaneers had interest in Trent Williams, before getting Tristan Wirfs

When the Buccaneers moved up from No. 14 to No. 13 to get tackle Tristan Wirfs, Washington lost a potential suitor for tackle Trent Williams.

Per a league source, the Buccaneers would have made a play for Williams if they hadn’t landed Wirfs in round one.

And so Williams continues to be available. But it will now be harder to get great value, given that the Buccaneers, Jets, and Browns landed round-one tackles. Also, to the extent that the Laremy Tunsil deal in Houston increases Williams’ expectations from a contractual standpoint, a trade-and-sign could get even more complicated.

Potential partners include the Vikings; however, they’d need to do some cap-dancing to pull it off.

Whatever happens, something could happen tonight. Round two starts now.