Buccaneers take Antoine Winfield Jr.

Getty Images

The Buccaneers were one of the players that Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr. had been hearing from in the runup to the draft. He’s now heard from them, officially.

The Bucs have made the Big 10 defensive back of the year the 45th overall pick in the 2020 draft.

The son of former NFL cornerback Antoine Winfield, Winfield Jr. joins a team that has made plenty of noise this year, with the addition of quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski.

And the Brady-Winfield Jr. dynamic could be compelling at practice. Antoine’s father is only six weeks older than Brady.

Winfield Jr. becomes a potentially versatile weapon for the Bucs, a hard-nosed tackler and a turnover machine who has high-end ball skills. With so much focus on the team’s offense, the defense needs to get better. Winfield Jr. will help that happen.