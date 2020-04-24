CeeDee Lamb: Very surprised Cowboys picked me, but glad they did

Getty Images

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on Thursday night that the team never thought wide receiver CeeDee Lamb would be available when it came time for them to make the 17th overall pick of the draft and Lamb didn’t have the Cowboys on his radar either.

Lamb appeared on 105.3 The Fan after the Cowboys made him their first-round pick and said he was caught off guard when Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave him a call to let him know that he was heading to Dallas.

“Very surprised,” Lamb said. “Honestly, I couldn’t see this coming but I’m glad it did. . . . I didn’t really have much conversations with them. I met with them in February at the [Combine]. Other than that, there wasn’t really much going on between us.”

Lamb joins Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup at wide receiver for the Cowboys and said that he hasn’t had any conversations with the team about how everyone will be lining up, but any alignment will be tough for opposing defenses if Lamb’s collegiate production translates to the professional level.