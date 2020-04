Getty Images

The Chiefs added another offensive weapon to a team stacked with them.

With the 32nd overall pick, the Chiefs took LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Edwards-Helaire ran for 1,415 yards and 16 touchdowns, and added 55 receptions for 453 yards for the national champions last season. That kind of versatility will clearly be used by Andy Reid in an offense that values versatility.

With a backfield full of solid but not spectacular players, he has a chance to become an immediate contributor.