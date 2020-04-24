Chiefs see a better Brian Westbrook in Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Getty Images

LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire looks like the kind of player Chiefs coach Andy Reid can make good use of.

He also looks familiar.

Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said that he told Reid during the scouting process of the similarities between their first-round pick and one of Reid’s favorite players.

“We’re extremely excited,” Veach said. “A few weeks ago when we were kind of putting the final touches on our board and looking at a group of players that we thought would be there, I remember talking to [Reid] reminding him how much [Clyde Edwards-Helaire] reminds me of Brian Westbrook.

“Coach called back and after a few conversations he admitted he thought he was better than Brian.”

That’s pretty significant praise, since Reid coached Westbrook during his entire Eagles career, including his 2,104-yards-from-scrimmage 2007 season.

Edwards-Helaire had 1,867 yards from scrimmage for LSU last year, and 17 touchdowns for the national champions. That included 6.6 yards per carry and 55 receptions, so they’ll likely try to find a similar multi-purpose role for him in their offense.

And if the Westbrook comparison holds up, a great offense could get even better.