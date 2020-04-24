Chiefs select Mississippi State linebacker Willie Gay

Getty Images

The Chiefs filled their need for a playmaking linebacker in the second round.

Kansas City picked Mississippi State linebacker Willie Gay Jr.

He does have some red flags with some off-field issues, but his potential was too much for the Chiefs to bypass. Gay had 28 tackles, a sack and an interception last season.

The Chiefs lost Reggie Ragland in free agency and Damien Wilson is entering the final year of his deal.

Kansas City went offense with its first choice, selecting LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round, No. 32 overall.