Colts select Michael Pittman with the 34th choice

Washington originally owned the 34th choice, but it traded the choice to the Colts for the right to select Montez Sweat last year.

So the Colts put the choice to good use.

Indianapolis selected USC receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

It means receivers have gone back to back to open the second round, with the Bengals opening the day by selecting Clemson’s Tee Higgins.

The addition of Pittman gives Philip Rivers another weapon to go with T.Y. Hilton. They used a second-round pick on Parris Campbell last year, and he made 18 catches for 127 yards and a touchdown as a rookie.

The Colts thought they have a big target in Devin Funchess, but he played only one game and now is in Green Bay.

Pittman’s father, Michael Sr., played 11 NFL seasons, winning Super Bowl XXXVII with the Buccaneers.