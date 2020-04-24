Colts trade to 41st spot, take Jonathan Taylor

Getty Images

The Colts were aggressive at the top of the second round, adding weapons for Philip Rivers and their offense

After taking Michael Pittman with their own 34th pick, the Colts traded into the 41st spot to take Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor.

The pick originally belonged to the Browns, who got the 44th and 160th pick in exchange.

Taylor gained 2,003 yards and scored 21 touchdowns last season, averaging 6,3 yarsd per carry. His presence won’t help Marlon Mack get a new contract, but adds another threat in the backfield for the Colts, who are built to play a physical game.