Cowboys select Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs

Getty Images

No team had fewer interceptions than the Cowboys’ seven last season. They finished ninth in total defense, but they didn’t play that well.

Nearly everyone, including the Cowboys, expected them to take a defensive player in the first round. But Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb fell into their laps at No. 17 on Thursday night.

The Cowboys didn’t have a choice but to go defense in the second round.

They selected Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs, who many mock drafts had the Cowboys taking in the first round.

LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton and Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun also remained on the board when the Cowboys selected 51st overall.

But the Cowboys went for Diggs after losing Byron Jones to the Dolphins in free agency.