Dave Gettleman had good reason to wear a mask

Getty Images

The Internet had some sport with Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman last night, when he was shown in his home draft room wearing a protective mask.

While the jokes about the 69-year-old, analytics-averse Gettleman being worried about a computer virus may have been cute, there was a good reason for him to cover himself.

Gettleman underwent chemotherapy two years ago for what was described as “aggressive” lymphoma, and his status as a cancer survivor made the decision a wise one during a coronavirus outbreak.

“I’ve got a young IT fellow in here with me and we’re social distancing and part of it’s the mask,” Gettleman said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “I’m fine.”

But beyond protecting himself as a high-risk individual, it also sent a needed message to anyone who was watching on television.

At a time when medical professionals are recommending masks for anyone in public, many public officials aren’t wearing them out of vanity (or perhaps worse reasons).

So having a high-profile adult in one of the hardest-hit areas in the country sends a good signal that everyone can take small steps to protect themselves — and others — from the disease that caused the NFL to work from home in the first place.