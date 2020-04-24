David Andrews: I’m excited to have the opportunity to play again

Getty Images

The Patriots chose to trade out of the first round on Thursday night, so they’ll have to wait until Friday night to add some rookies to the roster.

It appears they got a veteran back in the fold, however. Center David Andrews didn’t play at all in 2019 because of blood clots in his lungs, but said in an Instagram post that he will be back on the field this year.

“As to the future I’m excited that I’ll have the opportunity to play the game I love again,” Andrews wrote. “When and whatever the NFL season looks like I’m just thankful that I’ll be able to get back to competing with my teammates and coaches.”

Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio didn’t speculate on what role Andrews will play, but said the team is better for having Andrews on hand.

“David has been a great asset to our program, multi-year captain,” Caserio said on a conference call. “There’s a lot of things that he brings to the table. Nobody worked harder I would say in just his capacity in his role last year. He wasn’t playing. The more players. And people that we have, like David Andrews, in the building, good for the Patriots and everybody else.”

Ted Karras filled in for Andrews last year, but he left for the Dolphins as a free agent and New England didn’t make any move to fill the slot in free agency.