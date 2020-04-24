Dolphins add Raekwon Davis to their draft haul

Getty Images

The Dolphins made three picks in the first round on Thursday night and they’ve added two more players to the roster during Friday night’s second round.

Offensive lineman Robert Hunt was the first player they picked up in the second half and defensive tackle Raekwon Davis became the second with the 56th overall selection.

Davis is the second Alabama product to join the Dolphins in the draft. He joins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who the Dolphins made the fifth overall pick.

Davis had a huge season for the Crimson Tide in 2017, but slipped a bit in 2018 and returned to school rather than enter last year’s draft. He had 47 tackles, three tackles for loss and a half-sack during his final collegiate season.