Dolphins select Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene with 30th overall pick

Getty Images

After moving down four spots in a trade with the Green Bay Packers, the Miami Dolphins drafted Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene with the 30th overall selection in the NFL Draft.

Igbinoghene joins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and tackle Austin Jackson as first round selections by the Dolphins on Thursday night.

Igbinoghene was a two-year starter for the Tigers having made the conversion to defensive back from wide receiver. He appeared in 25 games over the last two years with 67 total tackles, an interception and a forced fumble.

The Dolphins don’t necessarily need an immediate starter at cornerback as Xavien Howard and Byron Jones are already in place.