Dolphins select Robert Hunt with 39th choice

The Dolphins wanted to improve their offensive line in this draft. They appeared to do that in the first round, selecting USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson after taking quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at No. 5.

But the Dolphins apparently weren’t satisfied with just Jackson.

They went with another offensive lineman with their first choice in the second round for added protection for Tagovailoa.

With the 39th overall choice, the Dolphins selected Louisiana offensive lineman Robert Hunt.

Hunt started games at left guard, left tackle and right tackle in college for the Ragin’ Cajuns. He may play inside in the NFL.