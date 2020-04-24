Dolphins tried to get to No. 1, “very comfortable” with Tua Tagovailoa

Getty Images

There was chatter about the Dolphins trying to trade up to the top pick in the draft in order to select quarterback Joe Burrow in recent weeks and General Manager Chris Grier confirmed the team spoke to the Bengals when he met with the media on Thursday night.

Grier said the Dolphins “talked to everybody,” but they ultimately stayed put and used the fifth overall pick on a quarterback they were linked with long before Burrow was on anyone’s radar screen. Many expected Tua Tagovailoa to be this year’s top choice, but a dislocated hip, other questions about his health and Burrow’s remarkable 2019 season changed the field.

As you’d imagine, Grier said the team is “very comfortable” with Tagovailoa’s health after making him the first of their three first-round picks. Head coach Brian Flores said that comfort level doesn’t do anything to shake up the depth chart at this point in the process.

“I’ll say my kids are expecting him [to be ready], but we haven’t even seen him,” Flores said, via the Miami Herald. “Our doctors haven’t seen him. We’re a long way to go before we can say who’s doing what. It’s way too early to speculate on this year and how this is going to go.”

Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen are the other quarterbacks in Miami at the moment with Fitzpatrick in line to start after leading the offense for most of last season.