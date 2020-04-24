Doug Pederson: We’re going to explore Jalen Hurts’ skills

Getty Images

After the Eagles drafted quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round on Friday night, a 2019 quote from passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Press Taylor resurfaced.

Taylor said that he thinks one of the big things in the future of offensive football “will be having multiple people on the field who can throw the ball” at the same time. Given that feeling, it didn’t take much of a leap to envision the Eagles finding ways to use Hurts, who ran for 20 touchdowns at Oklahoma last season, while Carson Wentz remains the team’s starting quarterback.

During a session with reporters on Friday night, head coach Doug Pederson confirmed that the team is looking in that direction.

“He has a unique skill set. You see what Taysom Hill has done in New Orleans . . . it’s something we’re going to explore,” Pederson said, via Dave Spadaro of the team’s website.

While Hurts may have multiple roles, the team still seems to want to develop him as a quarterback over the coming years. General Manager Howie Roseman said they want the Eagles to be a “quarterback factory” and we’ll see how that effort progresses with Hurts in the fold.