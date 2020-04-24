Eagles nab Jalen Hurts with 53rd pick

Getty Images

The Eagles picked up wide receiver Jalen Reagor with their first-round pick and they went back to the offensive well in the second round, although it probably wasn’t the choice many people were expecting.

Philadelphia took former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts with the 53rd overall selection. He’s the fourth quarterback to be selected this year with Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Jordan Love coming off the board in the first round.

Hurts was once Tagovailoa’s teammate at Alabama, but transferred to Oklahoma after losing the starting job to the new member of the Dolphins. Hurts starred in Lincoln Riley’s offense as he threw for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns, ran for 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass.

That versatility and the presence of Carson Wentz suggests that the Eagles could see him as a jack of all trades for their offense, although we’ll have to see what Doug Pederson and Howie Roseman have to say about the pick to know for sure.