Falcons take Auburn defensive lineman Marlon Davidson

The Falcons have gotten better on defense with their first two choices.

Atlanta, which ranked 20th in total defense last season, used its first selection on Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell.

The Falcons came back in the second round with Auburn defensive lineman Marlon Davidson at No. 47 overall.

He earned first-team All-SEC honors last season after returning for his senior year. He tied teammate Derrick Brown, a first-round pick, for the team lead with 12.5 tackles for loss and led the Tigers with 7.5 sacks.

Davidson has versatility and may play inside at defensive tackle after playing at defensive end in college.