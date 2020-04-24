Giants select safety Xavier McKinney with 36th choice

Getty Images

The Giants feel they improved their offensive line in the first round with the addition of Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas.

They need defensive help today to help a unit that finished 25th last season.

After three consecutive offensive players to go off the board to open the round, the Giants selected the first defensive player of the night. They took Alabama safety Xavier McKinney with the 36th overall selection.

McKinney made 95 tackles, three sacks and three interceptions last season after making 74 tackles three sacks and two interceptions as a sophomore in 2018.