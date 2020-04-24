Howie Roseman: Jalen Reagor “really fits our quarterback skill set”

Getty Images

There were plenty of predictions that the Eagles would take a wide receiver in the first round of this year’s draft, but there wasn’t much consensus about the identity of that receiver due to the depth of this year’s group.

Some thought the Eagles would trade up to make their pick, but General Manager Howie Roseman said in a conference call that the price for a move up the board was too high for their taste. When it came time to make a selection at No. 21, they had a choice of players that included Justin Jefferson and Brandon Aiyuk, but the Eagles opted to take Jalen Reagor.

Roseman explained what made Reagor the choice over the other receivers available at the time.

“You see the vertical separation as an outside receiver, and those things are hard to find,” Roseman said. “When you look at kind of this draft about guys who can just separate as an outside vertical receiver, there are not a lot of those guys. Those guys are hard to find and they’re hard to find in this league. You see it, that it really fits our quarterback skill set. Our quarterback likes to throw the ball down the field and make vertical throws.”

The Eagles ran short on receivers able to make big plays by the end of the 2019 season. They hope Reagor’s arrival will spark better results the next time around.