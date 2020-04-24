Jaguars add Laviska Shenault

Getty Images

The Jaguars focused on defense in the first round, but they addressed the offensive side of the ball in the second round.

Jacksonville picked former Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault with the 42nd overall pick.

Shenault starred for the Buffaloes over the last couple of years, but his draft outlook was complicated by core muscle surgery after taking part in the Scouting Combine in February. The expectation is that he’ll be ready to go for training camp and the Jaguars seem to be convinced that he’ll be OK coming off the injury.

The Jags released Marqise Lee this week, so Shenault will join DJ Chark, Chris Conley and Dede Westbrook on the receiver depth chart.