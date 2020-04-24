Jaguars received no offers for Yannick Ngakoue, want him on 2020 roster

Getty Images

Jaguars General Manager Dave Caldwell shot down reports the Raiders were close to a deal for Yannick Ngakoue. In fact, Caldwell said the Jaguars have received no offers from any teams.

The Jaguars plan on the defensive end playing for them in 2020.

“I think his options are very limited at this point in time,” Caldwell said after Thursday night’s draft, via Mike DiRocco of ESPN. “We’ll welcome him back with open arms when he’s ready to come back, and we look forward to it.”

Ngakoue may have other ideas.

The Jaguars placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Ngakoue worth $17.8 million for 2020. He has not signed the tender and has made it clear he wants the Jaguars to trade him.

Ngakoue got into a Twitter spat with Tony Khan, the team’s senior vice president of football administration and technology, earlier this week.

The relationship between Ngakoue and the team turned sour last summer when the Jaguars offered him a deal that averaged $19 million annually. He sought $20 million annually and held out for 11 days in training camp before playing last season for $2.025 million.

“He is a tremendous player, tremendous person,” Caldwell said. “He’s always been first class in everything he’s done here, in the locker room and through his time here, the first four years of his contract. Obviously, he feels like things have not gone the way he wanted.

“In some aspects, he may have a point. But we put our best foot forward not once but twice, and I hope he sees the light that Jacksonville is a good spot, and it could at the end of the day be his only option.”

Ngakoue, a third-round choice in 2016, has 38.5 sacks and 14 forced fumbles in his career.