Jets grab Denzel Mims at No. 59

The Jets waited longer than expected to make their first pick of the NFL Draft’s second day, but their chance finally came with the 59th overall pick.

They took former Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims with the 59th overall pick. They acquired that pick and the 101st overall pick from the Seahawks in a deal that sent the 48th pick to Seattle.

Mims is the 13th receiver to come off the board so far in the draft, although there were plenty of projections that had him getting picked much earlier in the process. If the Jets were considering him at 48, they were able to add a third third-round pick without missing out on their man.

Mims had 66 catches for 1,020 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns last year and should get every opportunity to join Breshad Perriman and Jamison Crowder at the top of the depth chart.