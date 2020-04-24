Jordan Love ready to “learn as much as I can” from Aaron Rodgers

Getty Images

No one knows yet how or when the Packers’ quarterback situation will begin to unfold.

The one thing that seems certain at the moment is that Utah State quarterback Jordan Love has been thrown into something not of his making, and he’s trying to not say anything to make a potentially tense situation worse in his first hours as an employee in Green Bay.

“Yeah, I mean I’m not sure how that’s going to work,” Love said of his future and how he might be received, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “I’m going to get back here and learn as much as I can from Aaron. He’s an amazing player and I know I’m going to learn a lot from him. I’m not sure how that situation is going to work but like I said I’m just excited to be behind him and do whatever the team needs when I’m [called] upon.”

It’s obviously going to be a delicate balance, and the Packers seem to be aware of that.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst was careful despite his enthusiasm, hedging on the question as to whether Love was the heir apparent to Rodgers.

“I think that’s probably not fair — I don’t think you can put that on him right now,” Gutekunst said. “Right now I think he just needs to come in and learn and try to become the best quarterback he can be. We did draft him in the first round, so we like a lot about him. We think he has a very good upside to become a starter in the National Football League.”

Whether he likes it or not, Gutekunst put that expectation on him by drafting Love — and creating a situation which will have to be managed for what could be years to come.