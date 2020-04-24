Justin Herbert: I want to be the guy, but if I have to sit and learn I will

Getty Images

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert says he’s been given no assurances about whether he’ll start as a rookie or sit on the bench, but either way he’s ready to work.

Shortly after he was drafted by the Chargers with the sixth overall pick, Herbert said he’s ready to compete with Tyrod Taylor for the starting job, and comfortable whether he’s starting as a rookie or holding a clipboard.

“They asked me how I felt about it and I said I’m going to do everything I can to be the best quarterback I can be,” Herbert said. “If I’m the guy, that’s great, I love playing football and I want to be the guy. But if I have to sit back and learn I’m going to do everything I can to be the quarterback I need to be.”

Herbert said it’s an honor to follow in Philip Rivers‘ footsteps, and he’s ready for the challenge. Although the Chargers have been indicating that Taylor is the 2020 starter, it seems likely that Herbert will be starting sooner rather than later.