Lamar Jackson compares new teammate to Hall of Famer

Getty Images

On draft night, everyone is excited.

But Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wasn’t afraid to put a big burden on his newest teammate.

Via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Jackson responded on social media to the selection of LSU linebacker Patrick Queen with the 28th pick by declaring him “Ray Lewis Jr.”

Lewis was the 26th overall pick in 1996, falling in part because people wondered if he was undersized for the position. He proved not to be, en route to the Hall of Fame and a pair of defensive player of the year awards.

The 6-foot-1, 227-pound Queen acknowledged that was high praise, but didn’t back away from it either.

“When you think about Ray Lewis, you think about an elite linebacker — speed, physicality, aggression, dominance,” Queen said. “I feel like I’m more mobile than he was. Not taking anything away from him, he was a great linebacker, probably the best to play. But I’ve got a lot to live up to. The bar is set high.”

Ravens coach John Harbaugh wasn’t going to go there, but was clearly excited to land Queen late in the first round.

“I’m not really making comparisons, just looking at Patrick for who he is as a player. He really is legit,” Harbaugh said. “For us to come away with Patrick Queen is a big win.”

Maybe one of the biggest, if he lives up to the expectations.