Lamar Jackson compares new teammate to Hall of Famer

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 24, 2020, 9:58 AM EDT
On draft night, everyone is excited.

But Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wasn’t afraid to put a big burden on his newest teammate.

Via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Jackson responded on social media to the selection of LSU linebacker Patrick Queen with the 28th pick by declaring him “Ray Lewis Jr.

Lewis was the 26th overall pick in 1996, falling in part because people wondered if he was undersized for the position. He proved not to be, en route to the Hall of Fame and a pair of defensive player of the year awards.

The 6-foot-1, 227-pound Queen acknowledged that was high praise, but didn’t back away from it either.

“When you think about Ray Lewis, you think about an elite linebacker — speed, physicality, aggression, dominance,” Queen said. “I feel like I’m more mobile than he was. Not taking anything away from him, he was a great linebacker, probably the best to play. But I’ve got a lot to live up to. The bar is set high.”

Ravens coach John Harbaugh wasn’t going to go there, but was clearly excited to land Queen late in the first round.

“I’m not really making comparisons, just looking at Patrick for who he is as a player. He really is legit,” Harbaugh said. “For us to come away with Patrick Queen is a big win.”

Maybe one of the biggest, if he lives up to the expectations.

4 responses to “Lamar Jackson compares new teammate to Hall of Famer

  1. 227? Is that a misprint? Good grief he plays bigger than he is. Dude is a stud to not get steam rolled at that weight playing LB.

  2. A lot of the Move LBs are playing at around 230 now. Nothing new. BB’s been using Rovers at 220-230 now for a while. He essentially invented when he tried to see if Tank Williams or a John Lynch could handle the role back in 2008, but they were too slow for it.

    It’s not the traditional 3-4 MLB size anymore since the game has become so much faster.

    You just want to make sure the 230 lb LB can tackle properly since you can’t get exposed with bigger RBs, etc.

    Baltimore needs all the help they can get on D, as they rent that old, pricey D Line in 2020.

  4. “227? Is that a misprint? Good grief he plays bigger than he is. Dude is a stud to not get steam rolled at that weight playing LB.”

    CJ Mosley was 234
    Ray Lewis was 235
    Darius Leonard was 234
    Jaylon Smith was 223
    Devin Bush was 234

    Queen might be slightly smaller but he makes up for it in speed. As it becomes a more pass happy league, expect more linebackers to be lighter and faster. Goal of ravens defense is to have Campbell, Wolf, Willaims, etc. on the Dline to take on all the big guys. Then the LBs can run things down. Better to have speed than weight at LB for that.

