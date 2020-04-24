Laremy Tunsil agrees to three-year extension worth $22 million annually

Getty Images

The Texans have finalized a three-year contract extension with left tackle Laremy Tunsil, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The new deal will average $22 million per season. It includes $57 million guaranteed, with a $13 million signing bonus, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The sides got close over the last week and finally dotted the i’s and crossed the t’s Friday to make Tunsil the highest-paid lineman in the NFL.

Tunsil, who will be under contract through the 2023 season once he signs, acted as his own agent. He negotiated the deal directly with Texans coach and General Manager Bill O’Brien.