Laremy Tunsil agrees to three-year extension worth $22 million annually

Posted by Charean Williams on April 24, 2020, 2:51 PM EDT
The Texans have finalized a three-year contract extension with left tackle Laremy Tunsil, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The new deal will average $22 million per season. It includes $57 million guaranteed, with a $13 million signing bonus, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The sides got close over the last week and finally dotted the i’s and crossed the t’s Friday to make Tunsil the highest-paid lineman in the NFL.

Tunsil, who will be under contract through the 2023 season once he signs, acted as his own agent. He negotiated the deal directly with Texans coach and General Manager Bill O’Brien.

25 responses to "Laremy Tunsil agrees to three-year extension worth $22 million annually

  1. Gives the Ravens a baseline of what they will eventually have to start negotiations with Ronnie Stanley.

  2. Bill O’Brien strikes again. Not only did he trade 2 first round picks for a LT that graded out lower than Garett Bolles. But then he paid that LT $22 million per year as well? Wow!

    At this point would anyone be shocked O’Brien turns Deshaun Watson and a 4th round pick into a 3rd round pick tonight?

  3. $22 million a year?! Is he going to be playing quarterback?

    So O’Brien negotiated the deal directly with a player without an agent and got owned? Remind me again why he has the GM duties?

  5. Good for him. Assuming he didn’t screw himself with some of the language of the contract, he saved like $2.5 million by not paying an agent. I don’t understand why these players don’t just hire a lawyer on an hourly basis. Few thousand dollars for a lawyer to review the contract is much better than a few million.

  7. Well what little chance of a Trent Williams trade just evaporated. He’s gonna want more than Tunsil and I don’t see anyone giving him that kind of money.

  11. So signing tackles just became impossible and it’s better to draft them after their rookie deal is up.

  12. i guess we know now why the dolphins gave him away. No way were they going to pay him 22 million.

  16. Wow…and players around the league are staring at their agent saying, wait, what do I pay you for again? Leremy (clap, clap, clap). Well done. This is one false start you did not commit. Had the leverage, used it. Massive overpayment for a good, not elite player.

  20. How O’brian continues to have a job in this league is beyond me.. single handedly tanking Houston franchise.. my condolences

  21. He didn’t really need an agent. Good move by Tunsil. Houston didn’t give up those picks only to have him walk away as a free agent in the off-season.

  22. It’s going to take the next Texan’s GM a long time to unwind all the damage O’Brien is doing.

  24. Bill O’Brien is a disaster as GM. He painted himself into a corner with Tunsil and got owned. The McNairs have been bad owners but making O’Brien the GM has to be their worst move of all.

    The Colts and Titans are rising. The Texans? They’ve hit the iceberg and it’s just a matter of time until the inevitable.

