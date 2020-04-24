Lions may draft a QB tonight

Getty Images

The Lions may find Matthew Stafford‘s heir apparent tonight.

Detroit is interested in quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Jacob Eason and would consider taking either of them tonight, according to NFL Network. The Lions have their own second- and third-round picks as well as the Eagles’ third-round pick tonight.

It’s also possible that the Lions are putting out word of their interest in a quarterback in the hopes that some other team hoping to draft a quarterback will trade up and take one ahead of Detroit, improving the Lions’ chances of getting the player they actually want.

But it might make sense for the Lions to take a quarterback now and give him one year to learn behind Stafford. It becomes a lot easier for the Lions to move on from Stafford’s contract after this season, and next year they may decide it’s time to move on.