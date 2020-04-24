Lions never got a “firm offer” to trade out of No. 3

Getty Images

In the days and weeks leading up to the draft, there was chatter about multiple teams exploring the possibility of making a trade with the Lions to move up to the third pick of the first round.

No trade was made, however, and the Lions took cornerback Jeff Okudah to bolster their secondary. General Manager Bob Quinn said he thought teams he spoke to about a trade, but that other teams backed off as the time to make their pick drew closer.

“We had a lot of conversations,” Quinn said, via the Detroit Free Press. “We never got a firm offer. No team put anything on the table. Had multiple conversations with multiple teams. They were kind of fishing around and we were open for business as you guys know, and nothing was ever put out in front of us to evaluate.”

The first trade of the first round didn’t happen until the Bucs moved from 14 to 13 in a deal with the 49ers, which was a longer wait than many anticipated. There wound up being four trades before the round was done, but the Lions weren’t involved in any of them.