Lions snag D’Andre Swift at No. 35

We had to wait until the final pick of the first round for a running back to come off the board, but the wait for the second one to be drafted didn’t take nearly as long.

The Lions made D’Andre Swift the third pick of the second round and the 35th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Swift joins the likes of Todd Gurley, Nick Chubb and Sony Michel to make the move from Georgia’s backfield to the NFL and the Lions will be hoping he can provide them with the same kind of production that those two have managed to this point in their careers. Swift ran 196 times for 1,218 yards and seven touchdowns while catching 24 passes for 216 yards and another score last season.

He’ll join another former SEC back in Kerryon Johnson with the Lions as Detroit tries to turn around the losing ways of Matt Patricia’s first two seasons.