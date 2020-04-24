Mike Mayock: We didn’t want to trade down and risk missing Damon Arnette

One of the more surprising picks of Thursday night’s first round was the second selection made by the Raiders.

They selected former Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette in a move that some considered a reach because he was generally expected to be available on the second night of the draft. Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock said the team could have rolled the dice by trading down and trying to get Arnette later, “but we didn’t want to lose” a player they had a high grade on after going through the scouting process.

“What distinguishes him is, No. 1 he can run. No. 2, he’s tough as nails, and when you talk about competitors, he played most of the season with a cast on his arm,” Mayock said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “He can play outside, he can play inside, he can play left, he can play right. We feel like this is one of the most competitive football players in the entire draft. So, to answer your question, we don’t feel, at all, like this is a reach.”

Arnette will have every opportunity to prove the Raiders right about their feeling that his fit in their defense was more valuable than anything they would have received in a trade out of the 19th overall pick.

Mike Mayock: We didn't want to trade down and risk missing Damon Arnette

  3. If he’s as good as Mayock thinks he is then it was a good decision. Only time will tell. Declaring any draft pick as good or bad on draft weekend is pointless. There have been plenty of busts in the top ten and plenty of HoF’ers selected in the later rounds.

  7. The Raiders didn’t know what to do having two first round picks so out of panic they decided to draft the guy they would have taken in the 2nd round

  8. Thank you Raiders for hiring Mike Mayock as GM.
    Chiefs Fans
    – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

    Both first round picks were made by the true Raiders GM, Jon Gruden. Have you seen the video of the call to Ruggs? Gruden says “I” am getting ready to pick you. Not we, not Mike, not the Raiders, “I”.

  9. Mayock is smart. You can’t rely on 31 other GM’s all missing on a guy. A team might have been waiting to try to snag Mahomes a couple years ago, but then Andy Reid traded down and beat them to the punch. Andy might have been able to get Mahomes in the second round, but he didn’t want to risk it. Arnette might end up being the best CB from this draft. A lot of people thought Reid was nuts for trading up for Mahomes.

  12. “We didnt want to trade back and then still draft a guy too early” Yikes, how can you reach that badly on both of your picks? That Mack trade is looking like an even bigger steal now.

  13. Raiders arguably had one of the best drafts last year and I’m already seeing the same dumb comments…lol

  14. What dumpster a fire organization. The blind leading the blind. Mayock belongs covering the draft and the buck stops there. The Gruden act is so sour and old and they have a TV personality running their teams personnel, what a joke the Raiders are.

