NFLPA on agents in draft prospects’ homes: “Nothing we can add to help with compliance”

The NFL has made clear its position that people from outside a draft prospect’s household should not be present, and yet multiple agents traveled from their own homes in states with stay-at-home orders to other states with stay-at-home orders for the first night of the draft.

The situation continues without comment from ESPN or the NFL on Friday night, with multiple agents already seen in TV images from the homes of clients in round two of the draft.

The NFLPA had this to say regarding the situation: “Everyone should know by now the rules of engagement and there is nothing we can add to help with compliance.”

Everyone should know the rules of engagement, but the fact that so many agents violated stay-at-home orders and social-distancing guidelines on Thursday night proved that they don’t. It’s a situation that angered multiple agents who decided to follow the rules for the first night of the draft.

“I have encouraged agents to not be in that picture because it’s not our day,” said one veteran agent, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the topic. “We have known these kids for three months whereas moms, dads and coaches have been there from the beginning. It’s the ultimate in self-promoting and it pisses me off. And to go do it last night? When you are really risking not only infecting your clients, but also bringing it back to your family? I’m truly disgusted.”

Another agent expressed surprise at the union’s position.

“Nothing they can do to protect their constituents?” the agent said. “They discipline agents when they don’t file worker’s compensation claims that are marginal claims, but this is not an issue?”

It should be an issue, and the league, the union, and the networks should be making clear their displeasure with the way the more than a few agents have handled it. Silence on this issue makes everything being said about the pandemic seem like lip service and pandering.