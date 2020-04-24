Packers G.M.: Drafting Jordan Love “a long-term decision”

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers is obviously familiar with the storyline, as a falling first-round prospect ends up on a team with a future Hall-of-Famer who isn’t ready to retire.

But he didn’t get any sneak previews, when the Packers traded up to the 26th spot to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love — in a move remarkably similar to his own arrival.

“I haven’t connected with Aaron yet, but he’s obviously been through this and he’s a pro,” Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “I think it’s certainly, this is something that is a long-term decision. I think when you go through kind of the way things went tonight, you run the short term and the long term. The way the board fell, this was the best decision for the Packers. I think obviously Aaron’s been around for a long time, and he knows what we’re playing for right now, and that’s what’s most important right now.”

After the Packers caught Rodgers during his unexpected draft slide, he sat for three years behind Brett Favre before an awkward transition. Now, instead of bolstering a team that made the NFC Championship Game last year, they added a backup quarterback

“We’ve got the best quarterback in the National Football League, and we plan to have him for a while competing for championships,” Gutekunst said. “I can understand the fan base and people thinking, ‘Why would you do this at this time?’ But I just think the value of our board and the way it sat, it was the best for the Green Bay Packers, and we’re really excited to get Jordan here and get him in the door and learning our system.

“I know a lot of people will look at this as not a move for the immediate, and I understand that, but the balance of the immediate and the long term is something that I have to consider, and that’s why we did it.”

The Packers hadn’t used a first-round pick on an offensive skill position player since Rodgers himself in 2005, and there’s a reasonable argument to be made that they haven’t surrounded the guy they consider the best quarterback with the kind of help he needs.