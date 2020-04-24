Packers pick AJ Dillon at No. 62

Getty Images

The Packers didn’t pick up a player who will immediately help their offense in the first round, but they may have gotten one at the end of the second round.

Green Bay selected former Boston College running back AJ Dillon with the 62nd overall pick. Dillon is their first addition on the second day of the draft.

Dillon had a heavy workload during his time at B.C. and finished his three-year run with 845 carries, 1,685 yards and 21 touchdowns. Dillon didn’t play in the school’s bowl game at the end of the season in order to prepare for the draft.

Aaron Jones led the Packers in rushing last year and there’s been some talk about a new deal, but we’ll see if this selection changes the outlook for his future with the team.