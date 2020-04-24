Panthers take Yetur Gross-Matos with 38th pick

Getty Images

The Panthers continued to build a depleted defense.

With the 38th overall pick, the Panthers took Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos.

Along with first-round defensive tackle Derrick Brown, it’s a major infusion of talent after the offseason purge of veterans (Gerald McCoy, Dontari Poe, Mario Addison, etc.), though they’ll pair with Kawann Short and Brian Burns to give them a solid corps of linemen to build around.

Gross-Matos had 9.5 sacks for the Nittany Lions last year, and will have a chance at plenty of playing time early in Carolina.