Panthers trade up to 64, take safety Jeremy Chinn

The Panthers clearly realized they didn’t have any players on defense.

The Panthers just traded up with the Seahawks, to take Southern Illinois safety Jeremy Chinn with the 64th overall pick.

Coupled with using their first two picks on defensive linemen, it’s a clear overhaul for a team that needed it.

Chinn is a solid size-speed prospect who can play nickel as well, and he walks into a fairly open secondary. The Panthers re-signed Tre Boston, but released Eric Reid and didn’t have a lot else in the middle of the secondary. They still need plenty of help at corner as well, after letting James Bradberry walk in free agency.

The Panthers traded the 148th pick (the one they got from Washington for backup quarterback Kyle Allen) to move up five spots.