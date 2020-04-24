Patriots get on the board with Kyle Dugger

Getty Images

The Patriots traded out of the first round on Thursday night, which left them with five picks in their pocket on Friday night.

They used the first one to take safety Kyle Dugger. Dugger played at Division II Lenoir-Rhyne, which had not had a player drafted by an NFL team since the 49ers took defensive end John Milem in the fifth round of the 2000 draft.

Dugger, who grew from 5’6″ to 6’0″ while in college, was a defensive standout during his collegiate days and also caught the eye of NFL scouts as a punt returner. That kind of versatility is the sort of thing that’s long appealed to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Dugger also showed impressive athletic ability at the Scouting Combine.

The Patriots have four picks at their disposal in the third round, which is plenty of ammo to use if they decide to move back up the board at some point.