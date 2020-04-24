PFT’s second round mock draft

Getty Images

Who are the best players available after the first round of the 2020 NFL draft? Which players will hear their names called on Friday night? We’ll do our best to answer that with our second round mock draft:

33. Bengals: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU.

34. Colts (from Washington): Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn.

35. Lions: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa.

36. Giants: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson.

37. Patriots (from LA Chargers): Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU.

38. Panthers: Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin.

39. Dolphins: D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia.

40. Texans (from Arizona): Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah.

41. Browns: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor.

42. Jaguars: Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma.

43. Bears (from Las Vegas): J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State.

44. Colts: Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota.

45. Buccaneers: Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M.

46. Broncos: Lloyd Cushenberry III, G/C, LSU.

47. Falcons: Grant Delpit, S, LSU.

48. Jets: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

49. Steelers: Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame.

50. Bears: Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois.

51. Cowboys: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama.

52. Rams: KJ Hamler, WR, Penn State.

53. Eagles: Malik Harrison, OLB, Ohio State.

54. Bills: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State.

55. Ravens (from New England via Atlanta): Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado.

56. Dolphins (from New Orleans): Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC.

57. Rams (from Houston): Van Jefferson, WR, Florida.

58. Vikings: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama.

59. Seahawks: Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State.

60. Ravens: Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma.

61. Titans: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin.

62. Packers: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama.

63. Chiefs (from San Francisco): Robert Hunt, G, Louisiana-Lafayette.

64. Seahawks (from Kansas City): Zack Moss, RB, Utah.