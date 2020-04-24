Plenty of prospects disregarded the NFL’s pandemic guidelines

Posted by Mike Florio on April 24, 2020, 12:07 PM EDT
Getty Images

So much for stay at home orders, social-distancing guidelines, and/or the stated preferences of the NFL.

Round one of the 2020 NFL draft included plenty of images of prospects who had people in the house who didn’t live there and/or people who were packed too closely together. The league, despite pre-draft huffing and puffing, blew no one’s house down by refusing to include the live feed from a prospect’s home on the joint ESPN/NFLN broadcast, or on the secondary ABC presentation.

Reported NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo on April 9 regarding draft-night guidelines: “The league has told players and their agents they want no more than six people there, and they want to make sure it’s people who have been living with the draft prospect. If someone comes into the house who hasn’t been living with the prospect, they want that person six feet or more away.”

Last night’s coverage was replete with examples that defied this directive. Images from prospects’ homes included on numerous occasions agents in homes where they presumably don’t live. Indeed, most if not all of these agents violated stay-at-home orders in the states where they reside to engage in non-essential travel to another state, entering someone’s home and remaining there for hours.

By now, everyone should know the risks associated with defying stay-at-home orders and clustering together. Outsiders can bring the virus into a house, and outsiders not infected by the virus can catch it there and take it home. That’s why the NFL issued these guidelines.

But the images were still broadcast into millions of homes throughout the country, sending the subtle but unmistakable message that there are exceptions to these rules aimed at limiting the spread of the virus. ESPN declined comment when asked by PFT whether it considered not televising images of gatherings that violated the NFL’s guidelines. The NFL has not responded to a request for comment on the situation from PFT.

It also will be interesting to see if the NFL Players Association has anything to say about the fact that so many agents decided to ignore stay-at-home orders in order to travel to the homes of prospects. (A request for comment was sent to the NFLPA just before this item was published.)

Hopefully, someone (other than me) will have something to say about this. The NFL tried hard to strike the right tone during the draft broadcast as to the consequences of the pandemic. However, the nonchalant transmission of images that contradict the messages that responsible politicians and leaders have been trying to send to a general public that contains too many people looking for excuses not to comply is unfortunate, to say the least. Especially since the practices in draft-prospect homes casually shown to millions of football fans could, if sufficiently replicated, prevent those draft prospects from playing any football at all in 2020.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Plenty of prospects disregarded the NFL’s pandemic guidelines

  1. 21% of NYC has it. Death Rate potentially around 0.5%. Could be 5x as bad as the flu…but not nearly as bad as we initially thought.

  4. Expect a headline in a couple weeks “Player x drafted by team y tests positive for covid19”

  5. Everyone knows all Goodell cares about is making $…this was obvious with the CTE crisis….denied it for years when the NFL was cashing in and only changed his tune with it would effect the bottom line, ie; public perception or loss of dollars. Maybe this is how top CEO’s behave but the sooner I understood this (that he’s care nothing for players, fans, or cities) but only making $ the easier it’s been to swallow his incredible hypocrisy.

  6. Sometimes Florio I get irratated with my percieved soap box you get on, (Kap, NE Pats, etc) BUT this subject I totally agree on. The rules with social distancing have to be adhered too… what dont people get? Lets ALL work on stopping the spread. I dont get selfish people.

  9. We are doomed to have this virus around for a long time. People just can’t adapt nor can they see that disrancing is truly working. It looks like overreation when it works.

  10. We were cracking up at the ones trying to hide the extra people and failing. A hand w/ cell phone coming into the frame, people in back rooms, people seen in a mirror on the wall, etc. . . .

  11. Sean Payton also had a can of Coke displayed instead of Pepsi. I’m expecting New Orleans to lose a draft pick over this

  12. If I was being drafted in the first round, I’d be having a mega party too. Weird thing is, I only seen a few shots of parties with food. Wheres all the food at?

  13. Jerry had to have at least 20 ppl on the yacht not including the staff and IT guys. Once I saw his daughter and grandson it was obvious.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.