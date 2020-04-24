Rams rework Rob Havenstein’s deal to create more cap space

Getty Images

The Rams have reworked offensive tackle Rob Havenstein‘s contract to create salary cap space.

Field Yates of ESPN reports the team converted $2.34 million of Havenstein’s base salary into a signing bonus. That creates $1.56 million in additional salary cap room for 2020.

The Rams needed the space to accommodate the signings of Leonard Floyd and A'Shawn Robinson.

Havenstein signed a four-year, $32.5 million contract extension with the Rams before the 2018 season.

Havenstein, who turns 28 next month, has started 68 games in five seasons. The Rams made him a second-round choice in 2015.