Rams take Florida State running back Cam Akers

Todd Gurley out. Cam Akers in.

The running back-needy Rams have used their first pick in the 2020 draft on Florida State running back Cam Akers.

Akers had 1,144 yards rushing for the Seminoles in 2019, scoring 18 total touchdowns.

The Rams have Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson at the tailback position. The decision to use a second-round pick on Akers, L.A.’s first pick of the draft due to the Jalen Ramsey trade, suggests strongly that they believe neither guy is capable of being “the guy.”

Akers, if he can perform like a certain second-round pick in 2017 from Florida State who drives the Minnesota running game, definitely will be that guy.