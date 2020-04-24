Rams take Florida wideout Van Jefferson 57th overall

Getty Images

The Rams got a second-round pick for Brandin Cooks, and used it to find a replacement.

With the 57th overall pick, the Rams took Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson, the son of longtime NFL wideout and Jets receivers coach Shawn Jefferson.

The younger Jefferson led the Gators with 49 receptions for 657 yards, and six touchdowns last season.

The Rams had just taken Florida State running back Cam Akers earlier in the second round, a replacement for cutting Todd Gurley as they retool their offense with cheaper options.